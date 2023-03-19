International Women’s Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

The UT Sports Department celebrated International Women’s Day at all its coaching centres. The theme of the celebrations was “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for gender equality”.

A yoga session was held at the Sector 42 hockey ground which saw participation of approximately 300 women players from various coaching centres of the department. They learnt basic yoga asanas and from a team of experts headed by Dr Anupama, senior lecturer at Government Yoga College, Sector 23.