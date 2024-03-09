International Women’s Day celebrated

Panchkula, March 8
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya flagged off e-rickshaws given by the Women and Child Development Department to 11 women of ‘Antyodaya’ families at the International Women’s Day function organised by the Women and Child Development Department at Indradhanush Auditorium in Sector 5, Panchkula.
He presented appreciation letters, cash and mementos to women who have contributed in various sectors. He also presented Rs 5 lakh to District Deputy Commissioner Palwal Neha Singh for improvements in the sex ratio in 2023, Rs 3 lakh to District Deputy Commissioner Faridabad Vikram and District Deputy Commissioner Rewari Rahul Hooda.
Fatehgarh Sahib: Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill was the chief guest at the International Women’s Day celebrations at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) today. The DC honoured Anganwadi and Asha workers for their contributions to society, along with women for their achievements in different fields such as police, education, sports, and social security, among others. — OC
