International yoga meet at PGI today

Chandigarh, January 7
The CCRYN-Collaborative Centre for Mind Body Intervention through Yoga at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, is geared up to bring science behind yoga to a platform where it can be appreciated and included as a therapy for patients.
To achieve this, the yoga centre at the PGIMER is organising a one-day international workshop on Mind Body Intervention: Emerging Status, followed by two-day expert meeting from January 8-10.
The event will be inaugurated by Dr HR Nagendra, a Padam Shri awardee and Chancellor of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana, Bengaluru. PGIMER Director Dr Vivek Lal will be in the guest of honour.
Dr Lal said, “I am hoping that experts will be holding deliberations which will result in new recommendations for inclusion in healthcare. I will be looking forward to that”. The inauguration will be followed by a musical yoga performance. The inaugural team will also launch the yoga centre’s booklet on occasion of completing three years, special issue of the Journal Integrative Medicine Case Reports (JIMCR) and a book by Rakesh Mittal, an experienced meditator.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws
Modi says instead of ‘danda’, police now need to work with ‘...
We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief JP Nadda
BJP chief leaves the door ajar for alliance in Punjab
INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP: JP Nadda
Jagat Prakash Nadda, national president, Bharatiya janata pa...
138 Pong Dam oustees fail to get land transferred in their name
Kangra settlement office rejects 100 claims