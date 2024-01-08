International yoga meet at PGI today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

The CCRYN-Collaborative Centre for Mind Body Intervention through Yoga at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, is geared up to bring science behind yoga to a platform where it can be appreciated and included as a therapy for patients.

To achieve this, the yoga centre at the PGIMER is organising a one-day international workshop on Mind Body Intervention: Emerging Status, followed by two-day expert meeting from January 8-10.

The event will be inaugurated by Dr HR Nagendra, a Padam Shri awardee and Chancellor of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana, Bengaluru. PGIMER Director Dr Vivek Lal will be in the guest of honour.

Dr Lal said, “I am hoping that experts will be holding deliberations which will result in new recommendations for inclusion in healthcare. I will be looking forward to that”. The inauguration will be followed by a musical yoga performance. The inaugural team will also launch the yoga centre’s booklet on occasion of completing three years, special issue of the Journal Integrative Medicine Case Reports (JIMCR) and a book by Rakesh Mittal, an experienced meditator.

