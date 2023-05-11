Internet search costs woman Rs 8L

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 10

A resident of Aman City-1, Kharar, lost Rs 8 lakh in an online fraud.

In her complaint to the police, Tina Verma stated that an unidentified caller fraudulently withdrew around Rs 8 lakh from her three bank accounts after she tried to contact a courier company on a number obtained from the Internet on April 10 and 11.

The complainant, an educationist in a college, stated that she tried to contact the courier company as she was expecting an ATM card delivery. The caller entangled her in a web of weblinks and WhatsApp messages and fraudulently withdraw the money from her accounts.

A case has been registered with the state cybercrime branch.