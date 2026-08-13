Interstate arms network busted in Chandigarh; 5 held

The Chandigarh Police have busted an interstate illegal arms supply network operating between Rajasthan and Chandigarh, arresting five accused and recovering six firearms, 21 live cartridges and two magazines, officials said on Thursday.

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The bust comes close on the heels of the city police busting a Pakistan-linked arms-smuggling module and arresting a history-sheeter with more than eight criminal cases—including murder, robbery and Arms Act offences—to his name.

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The police also recovered a country-made pistol from him and established his links to the Bawa gang during the past two days. The developments underline the intensified crackdown on illegal weapons and organised crime ahead of Independence Day.

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Officials said the police received information that a Rajasthan-based gang was supplying illegal weapons to criminals in Chandigarh through online payments. The first arrest, that of Gurcharan Singh alias G.C. of Deeg district in Rajasthan, led investigators to scrutinise his bank accounts, which showed a transfer of nearly Rs 2 lakh from Gurbachan Singh alias Guri of Sector 38, Chandigarh, in exchange for weapons.

Guri was arrested from his residence. Follow-up leads took a police team to Bharatpur in Rajasthan, where Pushpindera alias Bhura was arrested.

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A country-made pistol, three cartridges and a magazine were recovered from him. A similar pistol, three cartridges and a magazine were recovered based on G.C.’s disclosure. The same day, Sarvan alias Soli of Dhanas was arrested in Chandigarh with a country-made pistol and a cartridge.

Subsequently, Lokesh Meena of Kota in Rajasthan was arrested. He revealed that he and G.C. sourced weapons from a supplier identified as “Paji” in Madhya Pradesh before routing them to Chandigarh for distribution through Guri’s network. He disclosed that 10-12 illegal weapons had been supplied to the city so far.

The police said the accused, several of whom have prior criminal records, including cases of attempt to murder and violations of the Arms Act, are being further questioned to trace the network’s source, suppliers and other members. The investigation is continuing.