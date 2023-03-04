Interstate exchange of artistes needed: Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

Sharing his thoughts on art and culture, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit said, “CII should focus on interstate exchange of artistes, it will not only help in enriching art and culture but also have a socio-economic benefit”. He was speaking at a session on art and culture: An integral element in socio-economic development.

Chakresh Kumar, Director, Tagore Theatre, shared his vision for this cultural hub of tricity. Deepika Gandhi, Associate Professor, Chandigarh College of Architecture, said, “The city need to have dedicated policies on tourism, public art and culture.”