Interstate gang of thieves busted in Ambala, 5 members arrested

Ambala, November 6

The police have busted an interstate gang of thieves and burglars with the arrest of its five members.

The suspects were identified as Salim of Himachal Pradesh, Zafar Ali, Aasbdeen, Makhan Deen, and Liyaqat Ali, all residents of Jammu.

Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, SP, Ambala, said, “On September 26, a complaint was received in which the complainant had alleged that some people looted 60 sheep on gunpoint. A case was registered at the Naggal police station and the matter was handed over to CIA-1 unit. During investigation, it was found that similar cases had been reported in Patiala recently.”

The SP said, “On October 26, Salim was arrested from Punjab and his five-day police remand was obtained. On his disclosure, Jafar Ali, Aasbdeen, Makhan Deen, and Liyaqat Ali, all residents of Jammu, were arrested on October 28.”

While Salim was sent to judicial custody on November 1, the other suspects were on remand till November 6. They were sent to judicial custody today.

The SP said, “Makhan Deen is the mastermind of the gang and there are 13 cases registered against him. Two vehicles used in the crime, a country-made pistol and 15 sheep have been recovered from their possession. The suspects have been active in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu.”

The SP said, “There are several cases, including that of looting, NDPS Act, theft, kidnapping, attempt to murder, assault, dacoity, cruelty to animals and animal smuggling against them. The suspects used to change number plates of their vehicles before committing the crime. They are members of an organised gang. Two more members of the gang are at large and efforts are on to nab them. Action would be taken against those who received stolen goods from them.”

“The gang members have been arrested in 20 different cases in the past. They are involved in 31 untraced cases. Details of some more cases are being obtained,” Randhawa said.

