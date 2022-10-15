Int’l Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Department of Public Administration celebrated the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction by organising a poster making competition in the department. The theme this year is focusing on target G of the sendai framework: “Substantially increase the availability of and access to multi-hazard early warning systems and disaster risk information and assessments to people by 2030”.

Presentation on Mind Management

Chandigarh: Swami Anupamanandaji, secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, delivered a presentation on Mind Management to the students and staff of Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, Chandigarh today.

Edu World India School Rankings

Chandigarh: Education World India School Rankings 2022-23 ranked Strawberry Fields High School as number one co-educational school in Chandigarh. The school was felicitated at an award ceremony held in New Delhi. Bhavan Vidyalaya and Chitkara International shared the second position and Vivek High School, the third. For the last many years, Education World has been publishing the annual Education World India School Rankings based on various parameters. Academic reputation, faculty competence and sports education are some of the parameters taken into account during the ranking.

Rayat Bahra Group inks pact

Mohali: The Rayat Bahra Group of Institutions (RBGI) has signed an agreement with Hola India Limited for teaching and promotion of Spanish among the students of the RBGI. The agreement was signed between Gurvinder Singh Bahra, Chancellor of the Rayat Bahra University cum chairman of the RBGI and Francisco Javier Sansierra Pastor of Hola India Limited. The agreement follows the interest evinced by the RBGI in teaching and promoting of Spanish among its students. Vice-Chancellor Dr Parvinder Singh of the Rayat Bahra University and other senior functionaries were present on the occasion.