Int’l hockey meet from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

The 4th Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament will be held from April 10 to 15 at Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium, 3 BRD, Air Force Station, here.

A total of 12 teams - Bangladesh Air Force, Sri Lanka Air Force, Royal Air Force (United Kingdom), Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Railways, Punjab Police, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, Central Industrial Security Force, Chandigarh XI, Indian Oil and Indian Air Force - will be participating in this international championship. The matches will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis.

The Air Force Sports Control Board has been organising the tournament in the memory of legendary late Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh DFC at 3 BRD, Air Force Station, since 2018. Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh’s passion for the game of hockey was unparallel. He was an inspiration for air warriors not only to lead from the front in wars but also in the field of sports.

