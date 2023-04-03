International meet marks World Autism Day

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 2

To make people aware of World Autism Day, the District Administration Complex was illuminated with blue light. An international conference was also organised at Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) was observed every year on April 2. Autism typically appears during the first three years of life. The three main areas affected in persons with autism are - social relationships (interaction with people), communication (speaking as well as understanding what others say) and imagination (presence of unusual and repetitive behaviour as well as interest).

