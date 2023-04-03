International meet marks World Autism Day

Mohali, April 2
To make people aware of World Autism Day, the District Administration Complex was illuminated with blue light. An international conference was also organised at Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali.
Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) was observed every year on April 2. Autism typically appears during the first three years of life. The three main areas affected in persons with autism are - social relationships (interaction with people), communication (speaking as well as understanding what others say) and imagination (presence of unusual and repetitive behaviour as well as interest).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...
'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat
Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengal's Hooghly after fresh clashes during Ram Navami rally
Internet services suspended in some parts of the district ti...