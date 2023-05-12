Int’l Pythian Council: Khetarpal, Jogpal appointed office-bearers

Chandigarh, May 11
Chandigarh’s former renowned sports promoter Aushim Khetarpal and Haryana IAS officer Rajesh Jogpal have been appointed vice-president and secretary-general, respectively, of the International Pythian Council and Chairman, Strategic Planning and Communication for Modern Pythian Games.
Bijender Goel, founder, Modern Pythian Games, has nominated Khetarpal and Jogpal.
The modern pythian games include arts, culture and traditional events. Jogpal said the national body would conduct a national tournament, followed by a national executive body meeting to register state associations and promote the concept of these games. The meeting is scheduled to be held in the national capital on May 28.
Last year, the representatives of 92 nations had participated in an online meeting and decided to revive the Pythian Games from New Delhi.
