 Investiture ceremony organised : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

school notes

Investiture ceremony organised

Investiture ceremony organised

Students of St Joseph Sr Sec School at the investiture.



St Joseph Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The investiture ceremony of the school for the academic session 2024–2025 was organised with grandeur. The event commenced with a welcome speech followed by the conferral of badges, sashes, and house flags upon the elected leaders by the principal, Monica Chawla, the coordinators, and house in-charges. Balkaran Singh and Niharika Rana, of Class 12 in the science stream, were designated as the head boy and head girl, respectively. The school management, Sukhdeep Singh and Paramdeep Singh Grewal, congratulated the student council.

Tribune School, Chandigarh

In an effort to bolster safety and empowerment among young girls, the Chandigarh Police Samavesh team collaborated with the Swayam team to organise a self-defence workshop at the school. The workshop aimed to educate girls on self-defence techniques, instilling confidence and awareness to combat potential threats. Constables Pinky, Poonam, Kamaljeet and Gaurav demonstrated various skills to the students. Participants were instructed on effective ways to protect themselves in various scenarios, including how to identify weak points on the body and utilise them in self-defence.

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school hosted the Vidya Parvati Memorial Interschool Competition, bringing together students, teachers and parents from over fifteen schools across the Tricity. The event had diverse competitions for the participants. On the one hand, participants crafted jewellery and decorated coasters, and on the other hand, they were seen drafting travelogues and virtual tours. A total of 108 trophies were presented to the winning teams, and the overall winner’s trophy was bagged by St. Soldier School, Sector 28.

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a vibrant and fun-filled splash pool party for nursery students, creating an atmosphere of joy and excitement. The event, held on the school premises, aimed to provide the young children with a refreshing break from their regular routine while promoting social interaction and physical activity.

Saupin’s School, Sec 32, Chandigarh

The school took a proactive step towards ensuring the safety of its students by organising a comprehensive earthquake safety drill. An alarm was raised and children rapidly evacuated the building through pre-instructed exits in an orderly fashion. Students were equipped with the knowledge and skills to stay calm and safe in any unexpected situation, be it a natural disaster or any other emergency.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Rachit Ahuja, a student of Class 12, brought laurels to the institute by winning a gold medal in INChO 2023-24 (the Indian National Chemistry Olympiad). He was selected among the top 35 students across the nation and attended the national-level ‘Orientation/Selection’ camp held at the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education in Mumbai.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Schools

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

2
Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

3
Trending

Will unusual heatwave in Himachal break Shimla’s highest-ever temperature record of 32.4°C in May this year? Here's what weatherman says

4
Chandigarh

SUV driver claiming to be a 'judicial officer', breaks law, threatens Chandigarh traffic cops; booked

5
India

Explainer: Why Rae Bareli and Amethi may become turning points in India’s politics

6
India

Explainer: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi chopper crash—speculation abounds about ‘Israeli connection’

7
World

Who is Mohammad Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside conviction of foreign national due to language barrier in investigation

9
India

Pune teen whose luxury car killed two persons granted bail on 4 conditions: ‘Write essay, assist RTO officers…’

10
India

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor vote in Mumbai

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Iran President Raisi's body to be buried on Thursday; fresh election on June 28

Iran President Raisi's body to be buried on Thursday; fresh election on June 28

Cotton attire, light food, lassi... nominees find ways to beat the heat

Lok Sabha election 2024: Cotton attire, light food, lassi... nominees find ways to beat the heat

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike

17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...

Who’s a better Hindu in Mandi? Kangana, Vikramaditya slug it out

Who’s a better Hindu in Mandi? Kangana, Vikramaditya slug it out

Each claims to protect Sanatan Dharma better than the other

Manish Tewari’s promise to make Chandigarh ‘city-state’ triggers row

Manish Tewari’s promise to make Chandigarh ‘city-state’ triggers row


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

Campaign trail: Congress’s Gurjeet Singh Aujla aiming for a hat-trick in Lok Sabha polls

Industrial workers find their voices unheard in poll din

GPS-equipped vehicles to transport EVMs to polling stations: District Election Officer

Three associates of Happy Jatt nabbed with weapons, ammunition

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

Manish Tewari promises to bring Chandigarh civic body under anti-defection law

Congress manifesto bundle of hollow promises: Sanjay Tandon

Harmohan Dhawan’s son joins saffron party

Chandigarh’s BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon harps on city development

Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surface at Delhi Metro stations

Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surface at Delhi Metro stations

AAP spreading lies: Swati Maliwal

Nation chose a PM, not an Inspector: Kejriwal

BJP veterans rally for Delhi candidates, attack AAP

Tigers, jumbos and bears stay cool with fruit ice balls, coolers

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Security personnel hold flag marches

AAP leader killed in car crash

Hit by speeding truck, 14-year-old boy dies

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

Open murder, suicide case of grain contractor: Bittu to CM

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Gang of mobile tower equipment thieves busted in Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed