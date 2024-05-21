Investiture ceremony organised

St Joseph Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The investiture ceremony of the school for the academic session 2024–2025 was organised with grandeur. The event commenced with a welcome speech followed by the conferral of badges, sashes, and house flags upon the elected leaders by the principal, Monica Chawla, the coordinators, and house in-charges. Balkaran Singh and Niharika Rana, of Class 12 in the science stream, were designated as the head boy and head girl, respectively. The school management, Sukhdeep Singh and Paramdeep Singh Grewal, congratulated the student council.

Tribune School, Chandigarh

In an effort to bolster safety and empowerment among young girls, the Chandigarh Police Samavesh team collaborated with the Swayam team to organise a self-defence workshop at the school. The workshop aimed to educate girls on self-defence techniques, instilling confidence and awareness to combat potential threats. Constables Pinky, Poonam, Kamaljeet and Gaurav demonstrated various skills to the students. Participants were instructed on effective ways to protect themselves in various scenarios, including how to identify weak points on the body and utilise them in self-defence.

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school hosted the Vidya Parvati Memorial Interschool Competition, bringing together students, teachers and parents from over fifteen schools across the Tricity. The event had diverse competitions for the participants. On the one hand, participants crafted jewellery and decorated coasters, and on the other hand, they were seen drafting travelogues and virtual tours. A total of 108 trophies were presented to the winning teams, and the overall winner’s trophy was bagged by St. Soldier School, Sector 28.

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a vibrant and fun-filled splash pool party for nursery students, creating an atmosphere of joy and excitement. The event, held on the school premises, aimed to provide the young children with a refreshing break from their regular routine while promoting social interaction and physical activity.

Saupin’s School, Sec 32, Chandigarh

The school took a proactive step towards ensuring the safety of its students by organising a comprehensive earthquake safety drill. An alarm was raised and children rapidly evacuated the building through pre-instructed exits in an orderly fashion. Students were equipped with the knowledge and skills to stay calm and safe in any unexpected situation, be it a natural disaster or any other emergency.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Rachit Ahuja, a student of Class 12, brought laurels to the institute by winning a gold medal in INChO 2023-24 (the Indian National Chemistry Olympiad). He was selected among the top 35 students across the nation and attended the national-level ‘Orientation/Selection’ camp held at the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education in Mumbai.