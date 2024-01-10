Investment in mind, Mohali admn to list out available land

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 9

The administration will prepare an inventory of its land bank on the basis of chunks available with panchayats and other departments with an aim to facilitate investors.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the district was a sought after destination for investment purposes and the first and foremost need was availability of land.

Holding a meeting with ADC (Rural Development) Sonam Chaudhary and District Development and Panchayat Officer Amaninder Paul Singh Chauhan at her office, she asked them to prepare a detailed inventory of available land. All information like size of the land and its direction, distance from the airport and distance from the existing or upcoming national highways.

Mohali has four development blocks, namely Majri, Mohali, Kharar and Dera Bassi, besides 27 villages of the Rajpura development block in Patiala district. The total land currently being given on lease is 3,800 acres.

“Only that land will be offered to investors where the revenue generation will be higher than the existing lease money. After preparing an inventory of the land bank, it will be made digital,” she added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali