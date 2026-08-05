Investors of Chandigarh Overseas Private Limited get relief

Investors of Chandigarh Overseas Private Limited’s (COPL) long-pending project, Fashion Technology Park, will finally heave a sigh of relief. Under the corporate insolvency resolution process, the National Company Law Tribunal has declared M/s Credo Assets Private Limited (part of SBP Group) as the ‘successful resolution applicant’ and approved their plan. A decision has now been made to hand over this project to M/s Credo Assets Pvt Ltd (part of the SBP group).

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This matter had been hanging in balance for years, causing immense distress to investors who had been waiting for returns on their investments. With this decision, the investors’ long battle has finally come to an end.

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