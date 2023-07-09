IO not examined, court acquits theft accused

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 8

The burden of proof in criminal trial never shifts and it is always the burden of the prosecution to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. Observing this, Dr Aman Inder Singh Sandhu, CJM, acquitted Pankaj, alias Mangal, in a two-year-old theft case.

Complainant Umesh alleged his Activa scooter was stolen in 2021. Pankaj was arrested allegedly along with the stolen scooter in 2022. The court said the most important witness was Investigating Officer SI Ram Kumar, who was not examined. It acquitted the accused as prosecution failed to prove its case.