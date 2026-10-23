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Home / Chandigarh / Iodine deficiency can impair growth, learning: Health expert

Iodine deficiency can impair growth, learning: Health expert

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:12 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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On September 8, the government had asked the medical interns to call off their agitation and give it a month to address their demands. Pic: iStock
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The three-week long activities regarding the Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders (IDDs) Prevention Day concluded on Thursday with the message - “it is time to introspect, sensitise and desensitise the citizens of our city beautiful to take forward as individual responsibility to eliminate iodine deficiency disorders”.

Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services-cum-MD National Health Mission (NHM) was the chief guest. Dr Ranjana Mehta, Programme Officer, NIDDCP, apprised the gathering of various activities undertaken by the IDD Cell of Chandigarh. Dr Suman addressed the gathering of programme officers, medical officers, health teachers of various government schools and students.

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The Director states IDDs is a major public health problem worldwide. It is confirmed that one out of every five people in India resides in IDD Endemic Areas. It is estimated that 1.5 billion people in the world and over 200 million people are at risk of getting IDDs. India alone has more than 71 million people suffering from goiter and other IDDs. Normal daily requirement of Iodine for an individual is 100 -150 micrograms and 200 micrograms for pregnant and lactating mothers and sources of iodine include sea food, sea fish, sea weeds and cod liver oil. Small amount occur in milk, cereals and vegetables.

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A number of physical and mental disorders result from iodine deficiency disorders and affect every stage of human life.

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