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Home / Chandigarh / Iodised salt vital for brain growth: Expert

Iodised salt vital for brain growth: Expert

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:46 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Experts at PGIMER on Tuesday stressed the importance of consuming adequately iodised salt to prevent iodine deficiency, which can lead to thyroid disorders and impaired physical and cognitive development, particularly among infants and young children. They also cautioned against excessive salt intake and unnecessary iodine supplements.

Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day is observed every year on October 21. Speaking at a programme, Prof Sanjay Bhadada, Head of the Department of Endocrinology at PGIMER, said, “Iodine may be required by the body in very small quantities, but its role in maintaining health is immense. It is essential for the production of thyroid hormones, which influence almost every organ system.”

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“Iodine deficiency can lead to thyroid enlargement, commonly known as goitre, hypothyroidism and, in severe cases, impaired physical and cognitive development. Adequate iodine intake is especially important during pregnancy and early childhood, when thyroid hormones play a critical role in the development of the baby’s brain and nervous system,” he added.

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He stressed that iodine deficiency could be prevented through simple dietary measures, adding, “The use of adequately iodised salt remains one of the most effective and practical ways to prevent iodine deficiency.”

“People who regularly consume adequate amounts of iodised salt generally do not need additional iodine supplements or multivitamins specifically to meet their iodine requirements, unless medically advised,” he said.

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