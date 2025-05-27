IPL betting racket busted in Chandigarh, 4 arrested for operating multi-lakh rupee syndicate

The Chandigarh Police Operations Cell has dismantled a widespread IPL betting racket operating from a rented residence in Sector 33 here. The operation targeted a well-organised syndicate handling financial transactions amounting to several lakhs of rupees daily, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a large cache of electronic and betting-related equipment.

Under the direction of Geetanjali Khandelwal, IPS, SP Operations, and guidance from Vikas Sheokand, DSP Operations, a team led by Inspector Ranjit Singh launched the raid after receiving credible information about illegal gambling activity. A tip-off on Monday, May 26, alerted the Operations Cell to the presence of individuals—Hardeep Singh alias Jolly, Deepak alias Deepu Pepsi, Santosh, and Bhuvan—running an illicit betting operation during a live IPL T-20 match between Punjab Kings XI and Mumbai Indians.

The raid was conducted promptly at House No. 1229 in Sector 33, resulting in the successful arrest of the suspects. Upon searching the premises, the police seized 43 mobile phones, 6 laptops, 2 tablets, 1 LED screen, 2 Wi-Fi routers, a portable gamble box, and numerous other items associated with betting operations.

All four accused were booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Punjab Gambling Act at the Sector 34 police station. Preliminary investigations revealed that the operation was meticulously planned and executed from a rented property, where the accused had established a well-connected betting network through local bookies. The group had gained early access to live telecasts of IPL matches and offered real-time betting options on various aspects of the game.

The payment system was exclusively offline, with cash transactions facilitated by intermediaries. Investigations also suggest that certain members of the syndicate were operating from Dubai, where betting is legal, raising the possibility of international links. The financial transactions and wider network of this racket remain under investigation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hardeep Singh alias Jolly, 50 years old, son of Pritpal Singh, educated up to Class 10 and a resident of Sector 33; Deepak alias Deepu Pepsi, 43 years old, son of Ram Sharan Singla, a graduate from Sector 20, Panchkula; Santosh, 19 years old, son of Sita Ram, educated up to Class 8, residing in Sector 33; and Bhuvan, 25 years old, son of Ganga Ram, with education up to Class 2, also from Sector 33.

The investigation continues, with efforts underway to trace financial trails and apprehend other members of the betting network.