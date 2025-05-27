DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / IPL betting racket busted in Chandigarh, 4 arrested for operating multi-lakh rupee syndicate

IPL betting racket busted in Chandigarh, 4 arrested for operating multi-lakh rupee syndicate

The raid was conducted promptly at House No. 1229 in Sector 33 where the police seized 43 mobile phones, 6 laptops, 2 tablets, 1 LED screen, 2 Wi-Fi routers, a portable gamble box, and numerous other items associated with betting operations
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:49 PM May 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
IPS Geetanjali Khandelwal, SP Operations, addresses a press conference on the busting of an IPL betting racket at Operations Cell in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
Advertisement

The Chandigarh Police Operations Cell has dismantled a widespread IPL betting racket operating from a rented residence in Sector 33 here. The operation targeted a well-organised syndicate handling financial transactions amounting to several lakhs of rupees daily, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a large cache of electronic and betting-related equipment.

Advertisement

Under the direction of Geetanjali Khandelwal, IPS, SP Operations, and guidance from Vikas Sheokand, DSP Operations, a team led by Inspector Ranjit Singh launched the raid after receiving credible information about illegal gambling activity. A tip-off on Monday, May 26, alerted the Operations Cell to the presence of individuals—Hardeep Singh alias Jolly, Deepak alias Deepu Pepsi, Santosh, and Bhuvan—running an illicit betting operation during a live IPL T-20 match between Punjab Kings XI and Mumbai Indians.

The raid was conducted promptly at House No. 1229 in Sector 33, resulting in the successful arrest of the suspects. Upon searching the premises, the police seized 43 mobile phones, 6 laptops, 2 tablets, 1 LED screen, 2 Wi-Fi routers, a portable gamble box, and numerous other items associated with betting operations.

Advertisement

All four accused were booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Punjab Gambling Act at the Sector 34 police station. Preliminary investigations revealed that the operation was meticulously planned and executed from a rented property, where the accused had established a well-connected betting network through local bookies. The group had gained early access to live telecasts of IPL matches and offered real-time betting options on various aspects of the game.

The payment system was exclusively offline, with cash transactions facilitated by intermediaries. Investigations also suggest that certain members of the syndicate were operating from Dubai, where betting is legal, raising the possibility of international links. The financial transactions and wider network of this racket remain under investigation.

Advertisement

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hardeep Singh alias Jolly, 50 years old, son of Pritpal Singh, educated up to Class 10 and a resident of Sector 33; Deepak alias Deepu Pepsi, 43 years old, son of Ram Sharan Singla, a graduate from Sector 20, Panchkula; Santosh, 19 years old, son of Sita Ram, educated up to Class 8, residing in Sector 33; and Bhuvan, 25 years old, son of Ganga Ram, with education up to Class 2, also from Sector 33.

The investigation continues, with efforts underway to trace financial trails and apprehend other members of the betting network.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper