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Home / Chandigarh / IPL brought happiness to people as it provides thrill: Kapil Dev

IPL brought happiness to people as it provides thrill: Kapil Dev

Interacts with Chandigarh Premier League players at Tau Devi Lal Stadium

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev with CPL players at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. RAVI KUMAR
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Legendary former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has appreciated the increasing craze for cricket across the nation. Dev, who was in Panchkula to watch the first semifinal of the Chandigarh Premier League at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3, said the joy would have been doubled had the league been in Chandigarh.

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“It’s good to watch, children enjoy the sport. In recent years, such leagues have doubled the craze for the sport. It is good to see that players are getting a fair chance to showcase their talent. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has brought happiness to people, as it provides thrill,” he added.

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Dev said, “There’s nothing like hosting the event in Chandigarh. I am not aware about the technicalities. The city used to host some major championships. It’s good to see that the city is getting recognition from the BCCI. With infrastructure for various games, including, cricket, hockey, badminton, etc, available here, the city is among of the best places when it comes to sporting environment.”

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Dev also interacted with Chandigarh Sports Secretary Prerna Puri through a video call and shared his experience.

Speaking to young cricketers, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain said Chandigarh has played a defining role in his journey. “Had I not been born in Chandigarh, I would have never become a cricketer or lifted the World Cup,” he said, crediting the city’s strong sporting culture for helping him achieve his dreams.

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Encouraging youngsters to make the most of opportunities available through league cricket, he said state-level tournaments can serve as a stepping stone to the IPL and eventually to the Indian team.

Recalling his early days, Dev said he remembers training at the Sector 16 Stadium and Sector 7 Sports Complex, where many of his sporting memories were created. He added that young sportspersons in the city are fortunate to have such a strong environment.

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