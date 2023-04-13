IPL match today, Mohali cops issue traffic advisory

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 12

The police have announced several route diversions on the roads leading to the PCA stadium in Mohali to avoid traffic jam during an IPL match tomorrow.

Special passes have been given to residents staying near the stadium so that they do not face inconvenience during the match, the police said.

Diversions Traffic from Madanpur Chowk will be diverted to Chawla chowk via Phase 3/7 light point

Traffic from Phase 3/5 lights will be diverted to Radha Soami Chowk via PCL Chowk

Traffic from Phase 3/7 and Phase 3/5 lights will go via Sector 70

Traffic from Library Chowk will be diverted to Kumbhra Chowk via ICAI Institute, Phase 7

Traffic from Naka Ravidas Bhawan, Chandigarh, will be diverted via Scooter Market, Phase 7

Traffic from Kumbhra Chowk will be diverted towards Sector 70

Cops conducted an anti-sabotage checking at the stadium to prevent any untoward incident. Special lighting arrangements were made at the nearby parking lots for security of vehicles. Heavy force was deployed, including cops from Patiala, for the smooth conduct of traffic and security of the visitors, the police said.