IPL: Punjab ADGP reviews security arrangements at PCA stadium in Mohali

Mohali, March 31

Punjab ADGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla reviewed security arrangements for the IPL matches to be played at IS Bindra PCA Stadium here. Shukla said the IPL matches would be played at PCA Stadium from April 1. He said adequate security arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of matches.

Cops check security arrangements at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky

He said electronic surveillance of the area would also be done. CCTV cameras had been installed for security purpose. There will be a ban on the entry of any objectionable material inside the stadium.

The police conducted anti-sabotage checking at the stadium to prevent any untoward incident.

“The traffic plan of the area near the stadium will be shared on the social media. Adequate parking arrangements have been made for vehicles of spectators. Arrangements have been made for parking of people living near the stadium. If any person faces any problem, he/she can contact the police administration,” he said.

Quami Insaaf Morcha activists are planning to hold a symbolic protest near a gurdwara close to the PCA stadium before the start of the match on Saturday, sources said. — TNS

CCTVs to keep an eye

Punjab team has made it to final only once

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will open their IPL campaign against KKR at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on April 1.

Shikhar Dhawan has replaced Mayank Agarwal as PBKS captain, while Trevor Bayliss, who coached England to the 2019 World Cup title and KKR to two IPL titles, has replaced Anil Kumble.

Since IPL’s inaugural season in 2008, the Punjab-based team has made the final only once in 2014.

