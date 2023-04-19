Ira Chadha enters tennis quarters

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 18

Top seed Ira Chadha defeated Mehar Kaur (6-0, 6-0) without conceding a single game to march into the girls’ U-16 quarterfinals during the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) Championship.

Snigdha Ruhil defeated Dishita Kumar (6-1, 6-0), while Sukhdeep Kaur overpowered Andaaz Kaur (6-0, 6-2). In the girls’ U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Jasmine Kaur defeated Dishita Kumar (6-2, 6-0) and Ananya Aggarwal outplayed Kashvi Singh (6-2, 6-1). Asees Kaur defeated Mehar Kaur (7-5, 6-3) and Ekam Kaur ousted Inayat Garg (6-0, 6-0). Sana Deswal ousted Japji Kaur (6-4, 7-6(4)) and Vanshika Yadav defeated Haruri Chaudhary (6-0, 6-1).

Top seed Gaurish Madaan moved further into the boys’ U-14 category by defeating Akshpreet Singh (6-1, 6-0).

In the boys’ U-16 category, Himanish Brinda defeated Shivam Padiya (6-1, 6-0) and Ojas Mehlawat ousted Parth Sharma (6-2, 6-2). Pragun Thakur easily defeated Tejas Khosla (6-2, 6-0) and Arsh Walke outplayed Trishubh Kumar (7-6(4), 2-6, 6-4). Aarav Chawla marched ahead by defeating Beatv Amrat Chaudhary (6-0, 6-0) and Praneel Sharma defeated Abhayveer Balhara (6-0, 6-0).