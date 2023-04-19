Ira Chadha enters tennis quarters

Mohali, April 18
Top seed Ira Chadha defeated Mehar Kaur (6-0, 6-0) without conceding a single game to march into the girls’ U-16 quarterfinals during the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) Championship.
Snigdha Ruhil defeated Dishita Kumar (6-1, 6-0), while Sukhdeep Kaur overpowered Andaaz Kaur (6-0, 6-2). In the girls’ U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Jasmine Kaur defeated Dishita Kumar (6-2, 6-0) and Ananya Aggarwal outplayed Kashvi Singh (6-2, 6-1). Asees Kaur defeated Mehar Kaur (7-5, 6-3) and Ekam Kaur ousted Inayat Garg (6-0, 6-0). Sana Deswal ousted Japji Kaur (6-4, 7-6(4)) and Vanshika Yadav defeated Haruri Chaudhary (6-0, 6-1).
Top seed Gaurish Madaan moved further into the boys’ U-14 category by defeating Akshpreet Singh (6-1, 6-0).
In the boys’ U-16 category, Himanish Brinda defeated Shivam Padiya (6-1, 6-0) and Ojas Mehlawat ousted Parth Sharma (6-2, 6-2). Pragun Thakur easily defeated Tejas Khosla (6-2, 6-0) and Arsh Walke outplayed Trishubh Kumar (7-6(4), 2-6, 6-4). Aarav Chawla marched ahead by defeating Beatv Amrat Chaudhary (6-0, 6-0) and Praneel Sharma defeated Abhayveer Balhara (6-0, 6-0).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan
Government sources say the ground situation in that country ...
Ailing Nepal President Poudel being airlifted to AIIMS
Poudel was admitted to a hospital in Maharajganj, Kathmandu
Jaishankar speaks to Saudi Arabia, UAE foreign ministers over situation in Sudan
India is closely watching the situation in Sudan, especially...