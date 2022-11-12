Irate locals protest at Jheuriwala in Panchkula, block entry of garbage vehicles

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, November 11

Concerned over foul smell emanating from the dumping ground at Jheuriwala village, hundreds of residents living in sectors across the Ghaggar today launched an indefinite dharma and stopped the entry of garbage-laden tractor-trailers to the dumping site.

Residents, under the banner of Sangram Jheuriwala Dumping Ground Samiti, led by Nitesh Mittal and Bhagwan Das Mittal, did not allow tractor-trailers carrying garbage collected from the city to dump the waste at the dumping ground. No tractor-trailer would be allowed to unload garbage at the dumping site till the administration found a suitable solution and a new dumping site as far as 10 km from residential areas of the city, they said.

‘Will seek nod for processing plant’ I will make an appeal to the Union Minister for Environment and the Haryana Chief Minister to intervene and allow setting up of a garbage processing plant at Jheuriwala. —Gian Chand Gupta, Haryana Speaker & Panchkula MLA

The protesters comprising residents of Sector 23 to Sector 28 had arrived at the site around 6 am and blocked the entrance of the dumping ground situated on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar Expressway. They began the protest after performing a yajna at the site.

Addressing the protesters, Nitesh Mittal said they would not lift the dharna till the administration found a new site for dumping of garbage. He said dumping of garbage at the site made groundwater poisonous and environment unfit for living. Even the Economic Experts Committee of the National Green Tribunal had, in its report, stated that the site at Jhuriwala village in Panchkula was not suitable for dumping waste. However, the administration and the MC were still adamant to dump garbage here and now they would not let any trolley to enter the site, he added.

Haryana Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said he would make an appeal to the Union Minister for Environment and the Haryana Chief Minister to intervene and allow them to set up a garbage processing plant at Jheuriwala. He said it took about eight years to get NOC for dumping of waste at the Jheuriwala site from the NGT as well as the Forest Department and now, they were back to square one. He said they would thoroughly study the fresh orders of the Central committee and go in for an appeal.

The city generates 190 to 200 tonnes of garbage daily.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said at present, they had no any other alternative site for dumping of waste. He said garbage would be dumped at Jheuriwala till any solution to the issue was found. He said they would try to resolve the matter with the protesters.