Irked over TT event’s schedule, venue, players write to director

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

Local paddlers have questioned the Chandigarh Table Tennis Association over the schedule and venue of the 2nd Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament. The association recently announced the competition to be held from September 1 to 3 at Sector 50 Sports Complex.

In a written submission to the Director, Sports, around 10 players claimed the association announced the tournament through a social media message at 9 pm on August 28. They said the time span given to the players and coaches was “inadequate”. Also, despite having an air-conditioned TT hall at Sector 23, the competition was being organised at a poorly maintained sports complex where the association had set-up a table tennis arena in a hall meant for other indoor events, they alleged. The players also alleged the association failed to declare open the process of deciding the draws.

The tournament will be organised in different age groups, including U-11 (born on or after January 1, 2013); U-13 (born on or after January 1, 2011); U-15 (born on or after January 1, 2009); U-17 (born on or after January 1, 2007); U-19 (born on or after January 1, 2005) and seniors (no age bar).

Meanwhile, two senior players have filed a complaint with the police against a former and a current office-bearer of the association alleging corruption and misuse of power while conducting events.

2 file harassment, bribery complaint

Two senior players have filed a complaint with the Chandigarh police against a former and a current office-bearer of the association alleging corruption and misuse of power while conducting events.