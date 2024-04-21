Irregularities: Administration shoots another letter to MC commissioner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

Shooting second letter in eight days to the MC Commissioner, the UT Administration has said that “your response was found not to be in order as per directions of the Chief Vigilance Officer” in the tender allotment irregularities case involving Executive Engineer Kuldeep Singh.

Following previous communication of April 10, the MC chief had chargesheeted Kuldeep for a major penalty. However, in 2021, the vigilance unit had written to the secretary, local government, to initiate major penalty proceedings against Kuldeep.

However, the MC chargesheeted him, to which the admin has written latest letter to act as per the order. “We have received the communication, we will revert expeditely,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

In this case, the vigilance had written, “...it has been found that in the tender in question allotted to Sawhney Electricals, the EMD in the shape of bank guarantee to the tune of Rs 12.50 lakh has been accepted even though the terms and conditions of the DNIT does not contain the word bank guarantee....”

