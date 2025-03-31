DT
PT
Ishmeet wins chess meet

Ishmeet wins chess meet

The 13th Chandigarh Chess Academy Open & Children’s Prize Money Chess Festival concluded today, with Ishmeet Singh emerging as the champion in the Open category with 5.5 points. Amogh Agrawal clinched the top spot in the Under-14 category, also with...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:10 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
The 13th Chandigarh Chess Academy Open & Children’s Prize Money Chess Festival concluded today, with Ishmeet Singh emerging as the champion in the Open category with 5.5 points. Amogh Agrawal clinched the top spot in the Under-14 category, also with 5.5 points. Madhav Garg secured victory in the Under-10 category with 5.5 points, while Kamya Kumari was awarded the title of Best Woman in the Open category.

Kriti Agnihotri emerged as the Best Girl in the Under-14 category, Trimaan Kaur Gill earned the title of Best Girl in the Under-10 category, and Inaayat Kaur was recognised as the Best Girl in the Under-7 category. Divyansh Garg was honoured as the Best Boy in the Under-7 category.

