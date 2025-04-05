Ishroop to participate in Asian Judo C’ship

Ishroop Narang, 19-year-old local judoka and a student of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, has been selected for the Senior Asian Judo Championship 2025 in Thailand from April 25 to 27. Ishroop will attend a training camp in Japan from April 2 to 23. She recently won a bronze medal in the Junior Asian Judo Championship 2024 held in the Republic of Korea and also won the title of national champion in 38th National Games held in Uttarakhand and Senior National Judo Championship-2024. This will be her first international competition in the senior category.

City judokas shine in national meet

Chandigarh judokas bagged eight medals in the Junior National Judo Championship to win the overall runners-up trophy in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The local team won four gold medals, one silver and three bronze medals. Himanshu (60kg), Karan Pratap Singh (66kg), Navroop (57kg), and Ishroop Narang (-78kg) won a gold medal each, while Saiyam Choudhary (—55kg) claimed a silver medal.