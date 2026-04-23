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Home / Chandigarh / Issue notice to 59 absentees of Census training session: Chandigarh DC

Issue notice to 59 absentees of Census training session: Chandigarh DC

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has directed to issue show-cause notices to 59 defaulters for not attending training programmes for the Census-2027.

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During a review meeting on the Census-training activities in the UT on Wednesday, the DC was apprised that the training sessions for supervisors and enumerators were being conducted in a smooth and systematic manner as per the prescribed schedule. The officers informed that the training modules were being delivered effectively. However, it was also reported that 59 trainees remained absent from the sessions.

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The DC expressed concern over the lack of attendance and directed the Education Department to immediately issue show-cause notices to all 59 defaulters and initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings against them to ensure accountability and prevent recurrence of such instances.

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The meeting was attended by all 10 charge officers, along with key stakeholders from the departments concerned directly involved in the planning and execution of Census-related operations.

The meeting was held to evaluate the status of training programmes, identify any gaps or challenges and ensure timely and effective implementation of all preparatory activities related to the Census.

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Yadav suggested that dedicated camps be organised in all government offices under the UT Administration so that employees can conveniently complete their self-enumeration within the stipulated timeframe.

The DC underscored the need for launching a campaign to create widespread awareness about the Census and the benefits of self-enumeration.

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