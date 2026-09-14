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Home / Chandigarh / IT City allottees called for meeting by GMADA over enhancement fee

IT City allottees called for meeting by GMADA over enhancement fee

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:51 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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GMADA office in Mohali. File photo
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Following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to follow the prescribed procedure for recovering enhancement charges from IT City allottees, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has called a meeting of allottees and transferees on September 15 to explain the method used to calculate the charges.

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The meeting will be addressed by the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department-cum-Vice Chairman, PUDA/GMADA, who will explain how the authority arrived at the enhancement charge of Rs 7,845 per sq yd.

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When asked whether any relief could be offered to allottees, GMADA officials indicated that such a possibility appeared unlikely at this stage.

Officials said around 200 industrial plot owners had been severely impacted, while the burden on residential plot owners was comparatively lower. In all, nearly 7,000 allottees and transferees have been affected by the decision taken in January 2026. Since then, concerns have grown over the financial burden imposed by the enhanced charges.

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GMADA Chief Administrator Sandeep Rishi said, “There are around 150 different court cases related to this matter pending since 2013. In some cases, GMADA has secured considerable relief from higher courts in favour of allottees. Till now, we have deposited 50 per cent of the enhanced compensation amount to the original landowners on court directions. We are pursuing these cases to recover this amount. Further relief for allottees is possible only if court decisions go in our favour.”

Officials admitted that enhancement charges rose far beyond initial estimates after courts more than doubled the compensation payable to original landowners in various cases since 2013.

Some allottees fear the issue could become a prolonged legal and administrative process with little immediate hope of relief.

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