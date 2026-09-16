IT City allottees confront GMADA over ‘enhancement charges’

A public hearing of IT City allottees and transferees with GMADA officials over the issue of enhancement charges drew sharp responses from the affected allottees as they posed difficult questions to the officials over the contentious issue.

IT City area councillor Naseeb Singh Sandhu of AAP, petitioner Paramjit Singh and a large number of plot owners posed sharp questions to the officials asking them on what basis the action to implement the enhancement charges is being taken. They asked what the total amount is after adding the land price, development expenses and GMADA’s profit when the land was acquired by GMADA in 2011 and how much profit GMADA has earned by selling the plot earlier.

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The plot owners asked the GMADA officials that the farmers had filed a case against the compensation given by GMADA in 2011 itself, which was also decided in 2015, while the allotment of plots in IT City by GMADA was done in 2019 and 2020. Then why was this enhancement not done at the time of allotment of plots by GMADA and now by what right is GMADA demanding the money and interest amount from 2015 to 2020.

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The next public hearing has been fixed for September 29.

Sandhu said that during the meeting, the officials were also asked when the High Court has cancelled the enhancement notice of GMADA, then why is GMADA not issuing NOC, NDC and completion certificates to the plot owners and why is it pressurising them to deposit the enhancement amount. The plot owners said if GMADA does not stop imposing enhancement on them forcibly, they will again knock on the court’s door.

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After Punjab and Haryana High Court directed GMADA to follow the set procedure related to the recovery of enhancement charges from IT City allottees, the development authority had called a meeting of the allottees to apprise them of the method used for calculating the charges in its office on September 15.

GMADA officials informed the allottees and transferees of IT City about how they arrived at a recovery figure of Rs 7,845 per square yard enhancement amount.

Enhancement charges is the additional cost levied on allottees to recover the extra compensation paid to original landowners for acquired land.

Officials said there are around 200 industrial plot owners who are severely impacted while the burden on residential plot owners is relatively less. In all, around 7,000 allottees and transferees are being impacted by this decision taken in January 2026. Since then, there has been a turmoil in allottees regarding the financial burden.

Officials admit that enhancement charges shot up way beyond their calculations as courts more than doubled the compensation amount to be paid to the original landowners since 2013.

Some of the allottees fear it may be a long drawn process with little hope of relief in enhancement charges.

In the hearing of Civil Writ Petition No. 27381 of 2026 (O&M)- Paramjit Singh & others versus State of Punjab and others, the Punjab and Haryana High Court passed an order on 27-08-2026, stating that the impugned demand notice (by GMADA to allottees) is hereby set aside. “Liberty is granted to the respondent-GMADA to raise a fresh demand after adhering to the principles of natural justice and the directions issued by a Coordinate Bench of this Court in Surinder Singh’s case. We make it abundantly clear we have not made any observation on the merits of the case and the writ petition has been allowed only on the sole ground of violation of principles of natural justice. It is always within the wisdom of respondent-GMADA to exercise its powers,” the orders read.