IT City-Kurali Bypass, Bharatmala project to ensure connectivity to Motia Dwarka Riverfront

IT City-Kurali Bypass, Bharatmala project to ensure connectivity to Motia Dwarka Riverfront

NHAI's IT City-Kurali Bypass Corridor project will be operational from June 30
Updated At : 06:15 PM Mar 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The highway project is underway.
The two eminent highway projects NHAI's IT City-Kurali Bypass Corridor and Bharatmala project will boost connectivity to Motia Dwarka Riverfront, the recently launched residential plotting project by Motia Builders Group. The former highway project is going to be operational from June 30. This venture is a part of NHAI's Greenfield Project, which is being built as an alternative route to decongest traffic on Mohali International Airport road and will connect Chandigarh-Kurali Road to IT City Chowk, Mohali.

Famous for providing best possible housing solutions to its customers, Motia Builders Group has planned residential plots in 100 to 150 square yards’ size in their latest venture.

Shopping facilities, anchor stores, restaurants, healthcare stores, showrooms and retail outlets have also been planned within its premises. Sports facilities like badminton court, basketball court, playground, yoga and meditation centres have also been planned inside the campus. Essential amenities like Civil hospital, bus stand and railway station, DAV and Brookfield International School, VR Punjab Mall, PGI (Chandigarh), Mohali International Airport, Bharatmala Express Way and International Cricket Stadium are at a convenient distance from the project.

