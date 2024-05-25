‘IT to contribute 10% in India’s GDP by 2025’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Abhishek Gupta, chairman, CII, Punjab, highlighted the importance of IT sector in Indian economy.

Addressing a conference on ‘Exploring IT Frontiers’, Gupta, who is chief–strategic marketing, Trident Ltd, said, “The IT industry is a cornerstone of India’s economic growth. In the FY22, the IT sector accounted for 7.4% of India’s GDP, a figure projected to reach 10% by 2025. The IT and business process management industries’ revenue was estimated at a staggering US$245 billion in the FY 2023.”

He emphasised the immense potential of small and medium businesses and how IT could be a catalyst for their growth. He shared that automation and digitisation of repetitive tasks could save those businesses an average 10% of cost of production.

