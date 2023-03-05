ITBP adjudged overall winner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was adjudged the overall winner of the 23rd All-India Police Band Competition held at the ITBP’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu, Panchkula, from February 28 to March 4.

A total of 23 teams comprising 1,500 participants, including 114 women, from 14 states, three union territories and six Central Armed Police Forces participated in the five-day event. Women participated in the competition for the first time.

In the men’s pipe band competition, the combined team of the ITBP and the Maharashtra Police bagged the first position, followed by the Odisha Police and the Central Reserve Police Force. In the bugle competition, the ITBP stood first, followed by the Central Industrial Security Force and the Maharashtra Police.

In the brass band competition, the Maharashtra Police stood first, followed by the ITBP and the Odisha Police. The Jharkhand Police got the first position in the women’s pipe band competition, followed by the Border Security Force and the ITBP.

In the best conductor competition, the top position was bagged by the ITBP in the men’s pipe band category as well as in the women’s pipe band category. The Rajasthan Police bagged the top position in the brass band category.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, felicitated the performing teams and gave away prizes. Among others, Manoj Singh Rawat, Additional Director General, Western Command, Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, ITBP, were also present on the occasion.