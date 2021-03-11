ITBP band plays patriotic tunes

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 12

A Tricolour rally and a traditional cultural programme were organised at ITBP 50th Corps, Sector 26, here today ahead of the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Sanjay Tandon, member of the BJP national executive, was the chief guest. The programme was organised under the guidance of Commandant Vijay Deshwal.

Addressing the gathering, Commandant Vijay Deswal said various programmes had been organised in the battalion for the past two years, such as tree plantation, cultural programs and other in which children of the local schools and general public took part.

A performance by the brave warriors of the ITBP enthralled the audience at Vahini Headquarters. A variety of patriotic songs were sung to the melodious tunes played by the ITBP band. A 10-km “Tiranga” rally was organised, in which all jawans and their family members participated.

