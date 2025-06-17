ITBP constable dies by suicide at Raipur Khurd

A constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), currently on deputation with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), reportedly died after consuming a toxic substance. The deceased, identified as Vipin Chauhan from Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh, was posted at the CBI office in Sector 30 here.

Chauhan had been living alone in a rented flat at Raipur Khurd for the past few months. When his family was unable to reach him for two days, they alerted the Chandigarh Police. The cops broke the lock of his room on Sunday night and found his body lying on the bed. No suicide note was recovered from the scene. The body was sent to the GMCH-32 for a post-mortem, and later handed over to his family.

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

This was the third suicide by uniformed personnel in Chandigarh within 18 days. On 30 May, Constable Kailash from the UT Police died after allegedly shooting himself with his service revolver at his Dhanas flat. On June 5, Paramjeet Singh, a UT Police band staff member, who was undergoing treatment for mental health issues, was found hanging in his Sector 26 residence.

The police investigations into all three cases are underway.