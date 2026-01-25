DT
Home / Chandigarh / ITBP, CRPF performances and special offers: Celebrate the best of Republic Day at Chandigarh’s Elante Mall

ITBP, CRPF performances and special offers: Celebrate the best of Republic Day at Chandigarh’s Elante Mall

Complementing the festivities, shoppers can enjoy a flat 50% off on selected brands from January 23 to 26

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:33 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Republic Day celebrations at the mall will also include a flag-hoisting ceremony. Tribune photo
Marking Republic Day on Monday, Nexus Elante will host a grand patriotic showcase featuring live performances by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Band at 5 pm, followed by an equally stirring performance by the CRPF Band.

Adding to the experience, visitors can witness an impressive ITBP Artillery Display from 3 pm.

Republic Day celebrations at the mall will include a flag-hoisting ceremony, symbolising unity, freedom, and national pride. Complementing the festivities, shoppers can enjoy a flat 50% off on selected brands from January 23 to 26.

