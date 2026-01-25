ITBP, CRPF performances and special offers: Celebrate the best of Republic Day at Chandigarh’s Elante Mall

Marking Republic Day on Monday, Nexus Elante will host a grand patriotic showcase featuring live performances by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Band at 5 pm, followed by an equally stirring performance by the CRPF Band.

Adding to the experience, visitors can witness an impressive ITBP Artillery Display from 3 pm.

Republic Day celebrations at the mall will include a flag-hoisting ceremony, symbolising unity, freedom, and national pride. Complementing the festivities, shoppers can enjoy a flat 50% off on selected brands from January 23 to 26.