ITBP holds heli-rappelling training for commandos

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

Training on slithering from helicopters as a means of rapid induction of troops was conducted for officers and other ranks of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at the Basic Training Centre (BTC) in Bhanu near here today.

ITBP personnel demonstrate rappelling skills from a helicopter at the Basic Training Centre in Bhanu on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

The commando course undergoing training at the centre, 22 trainee officers of the 27th Assistant Commandant Basic Course and 10 officers undergoing Young Officers Course at the ITBP Academy, Mussoorie, took part in the training.

The 32 officers have been sent to the BTC for special training, in which heli-slithering was practiced. A Mi-17 helicopter of the Border Security Force’s Air Wing was used for the purpose.

Heli-slithering is an important part of commando training where they are taught to descend from hovering helicopters with the help of a rope. The main purpose of this technique is to deploy soldiers in inaccessible places or areas where landing helicopters is not possible in a short time.