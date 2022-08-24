ITBP holds heli-rappelling training for commandos

Chandigarh, August 23
Training on slithering from helicopters as a means of rapid induction of troops was conducted for officers and other ranks of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at the Basic Training Centre (BTC) in Bhanu near here today.
The commando course undergoing training at the centre, 22 trainee officers of the 27th Assistant Commandant Basic Course and 10 officers undergoing Young Officers Course at the ITBP Academy, Mussoorie, took part in the training.
The 32 officers have been sent to the BTC for special training, in which heli-slithering was practiced. A Mi-17 helicopter of the Border Security Force’s Air Wing was used for the purpose.
Heli-slithering is an important part of commando training where they are taught to descend from hovering helicopters with the help of a rope. The main purpose of this technique is to deploy soldiers in inaccessible places or areas where landing helicopters is not possible in a short time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Gp Capt, 2 Wg Cdrs deviated from SOPs: CoI | ‘Serious’ lapse...
Supreme Court to consider hearing plea against release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts
Let us see the papers: CJI
On eve of PM's Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector
Modi will inaugurate a cancer hospital in Mullanpur, Mohali,...
Supreme Court raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy
He needs to be restrained from abusing doctors: SC
Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV, launch open offer
No intention to sell our stake: NDTV