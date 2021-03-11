ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, ITBP’s retired dogs are helping in therapy of autism-affected children in Chandigarh

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

The dogs will be visiting Institute of Special Children, Chandigarh, three times a week. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 17

After guarding the tough Himalayan borders and neutralising deadly threats from bombs and terrorists, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force’s (ITBP) canine warriors have chipped in to help out children with special needs in Chandigarh, much to their joy and delight.

In the first instance of its kind in India, four retired ITBP dogs--Sultan and Rozy, both Labradors along with Speed, a German Shepard and Toofan, a Malinois--visited the Institute of Special Children here as part of the therapy process for children affected with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“ITBP is the first force in the country that is collaborating with a government institution for special children so that our veteran K-9s (specially-trained police dogs) can help improve lives of kids,” Dr Sudhakar Natarajan, Deputy Inspector General heading the ITBP’s veterinary branch said. “This is also the first time in the country that dogs are being used for therapy of special children,” he added.

The dogs will be visiting the institute three times a week. All four K-9s have retired after putting in many years of service in counter insurgency areas and have detected numerous explosives and enemy ambushes. They are presently housed in the ITBP’s retirement home for dogs at its National Training Center for Dogs in Bhanu, near Chandigarh, where there are a total of 16 such dogs at present.

Autism spectrum is a serious developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact. It impacts the nervous system and affects the overall cognitive, emotional, social and physical health of the affected individual and requires a specialist approach to deal with it.

“It has been scientifically validated that non-verbal and non-human interaction of special children with trained K-9s can improve their demeanour, hand-to-eye coordination and eye contact besides reducing hyperactivity in some cases. The presence of a canine companion has a soothing effect on children with special needs,” Dr Natarajan said.

Like children, dogs too are playful and affectionate and the connect which can be established between dogs and children is remarkable. “This is because unlike human interaction, the company of dogs is completely non-judgmental and simple acts like grazing into a dog’s eyes or patting its head can bring lots of cognitive changes in the child,” Dr Natarajan said.

Last year, ITBP began using retired K-9s as therapy dogs for its personnel and other patients admitted to its hospitals. Though the concept of therapy dogs is old, it is a novel venture in India.

The role of a therapy dog is vastly different and at most times at odds with the combat duties, a K-9 is trained for. From being ferocious and aggressive, they now need to be docile, affectionate and playful. There are also instances worldwide of other animals, such as trained horses, being used for emotional therapy of patients or the elderly.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Comedian Bharti Singh faces SGPC ire over her comment on beard

2
Punjab

Moga youth drowns in Canada

3
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video

4
World

Local residents join enraged Sikh community members to protest against killing of two traders in northwest Pakistan

5
Diaspora

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

6
Punjab

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuses to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

7
Nation

Supreme Court restrains son from dealing in properties of 89-year-old mother suffering from dementia

8
Nation

India slams Islamic nations' body for 'unwarranted' comments on delimitation exercise in J-K

9
Nation

'You don't go after big fish but harass poor farmers': SC to bank on one-time settlement scheme

10
Nation

Rajnath Singh launches 2 indigenously built warships

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

CBI books Karti Chidambaram over illegal gratification

CBI holds search operations at Karti Chidambaram's premises

The investigating agency has filed a fresh case against Cong...

India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM

India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM

'This is not just increasing internet speed but also the pac...

Protesting Punjab farmers to soon march towards Chandigarh against govt’s early paddy sowing schedule

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuses to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

Presidential panal votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...

Floods affect nearly 2 lakh people in Assam

Floods affect nearly 2 lakh people in Assam

Altogether 652 villages in 46 revenue circles in 20 district...

Cities

View All

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Fire at Amritsar GMC: Repairs being done, GMC preps to restore all facilities

Accused of theft, Amritsar youth ends life

Carjackers spray something in driver's eyes, flee with car in Amritsar

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 203 beneficiaries of Amritsar get Rs 77.40L grant

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Road mishaps leave 2 dead

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Nearly 1.75L slum dwellers rehabilitated in Chandigarh so far

Chandigarh issues advisory to beat the heat

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Environment Minister Gopla Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

City-based lecturer rules the pool

Seechewal: Use 1,452 cusecs water of Bist Doab for irrigation purposes

Mannie Sadhra: Meet the man behind the brand 'Kalikwest'

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

BJP takes out candlelight march against Sikhs' killings in Pakistan

AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Two fresh cases in district

Muslim community to establish Habib Girls College

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Civic bodies directed to purchase larvicide

People's support essential for dengue prevention: Deputy Commissioner