ITBP's inter-frontier sports meet begins

Chandigarh, November 21
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force’s Inter-Frontier Sports Competition began at the Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near Chandigarh today. It was inaugurated by PK Agrawal, Director General, Haryana Police. As many as 520 personnel from five ITBP frontiers will be competing in six events. These include marathon, shooting, commando, firing with night vision goggles and first aid for equines and canines.
Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, ITBP, said the aim of the competition was to select ITBP teams for the national-level All-India Police Competition.
In the 400m flat heat, Constable Rakesh Kumar (Northern Frontier) secured the first position followed by Constable Prashant Deka (Northern Frontier) and Constable More Suran (Northern Frontier). In the 1,500m race, Constable Pawan (Northern Frontier) secured the first position followed by Constable Rakesh Kumar (Northern Frontier) and Constable Ashutosh (Eastern Frontier).
