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Home / Chandigarh / Ivy Clinics expands into Tricity with multi-specialty centres

Ivy Clinics expands into Tricity with multi-specialty centres

Clinics bring advanced dental, skin and hair treatments under one roof

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:08 AM May 26, 2026 IST
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Ivy Clinics medical team in Mohali.
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Ivy Clinics has launched two state-of-the-art multi-specialty clinics in the Chandigarh Tricity region. Located at Sector 8-C, Chandigarh, and HLP Galleria, Sector 62, Mohali, the clinics bring advanced dental, skin and hair treatments under one roof. The clinics feature advanced global medical systems and premium products.

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The medical team comprises experienced MDS dental specialists and MD dermatologists. Families will also benefit from a dedicated, child-friendly paediatric dental wing.

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“Patients often have to visit multiple clinics for different needs, worrying about quality and trust,” said Mankesh Dadhwal, founder and director. “Ivy Clinics addresses this gap by bringing standardised, expert-led care under one roof through advanced technology and transparent protocols,” he added.

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