Jagdeep Dhankhar to attend Panjab University convocation in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Vice-President of India and Chancellor, Panjab University (PU), Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend the 70th convocation of the university on May 20.

Dhankhar had attended the third global alumni meet of the PU in November 2022. While addressing the gathering, he had said: “The present state of affairs needs to be revisited, not because there is a fault in it but because there has to be a generational change from the technological point of view.”

The university witnessed an unceremonious ouster for former Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar over corruption charges in January.

A total of 450 research scholars are expected to be awarded with doctorate. Nearly 500 graduate and postgraduate students will be awarded gold medals.

The Chief Ministers of Haryana and Punjab, along with the Governors of both states, are likely to attend the convocation expected to be held at the gymnasium hall.

It is for the first time the convocation is being organised under the first women Vice-Chancellor, Prof Renu Vig.