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Home / Chandigarh / Jagdeep Jaswal elected CAT Bar Assn president

Jagdeep Jaswal elected CAT Bar Assn president

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:17 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Advocate Jagdeep Singh Jaswal was elected president of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Bar Association, Chandigarh.

Other office-bearers elected include Monika Kondal as vice-president (female), Kailash Bindu Sharma as vice-president, Rishav Sharma as secretary, Harpal Singh Saini as joint secretary, Navneet Kaur as joint secretary (female), Gurmit Singh as treasurer and Madhu Rama as library secretary.

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Navneet Kaur and Madhu Rama were elected unopposed.

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The elections were held under the supervision of the Election Commission and observers from the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

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