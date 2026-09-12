Jagdeep Jaswal elected CAT Bar Assn president

Advocate Jagdeep Singh Jaswal was elected president of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Bar Association, Chandigarh.

Other office-bearers elected include Monika Kondal as vice-president (female), Kailash Bindu Sharma as vice-president, Rishav Sharma as secretary, Harpal Singh Saini as joint secretary, Navneet Kaur as joint secretary (female), Gurmit Singh as treasurer and Madhu Rama as library secretary.

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Navneet Kaur and Madhu Rama were elected unopposed.

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The elections were held under the supervision of the Election Commission and observers from the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.