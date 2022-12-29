Jaggery, oil provided to Chandigarh trash collectors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

Extending the benefit to door-to-door waste collectors on a par with regular sanitation workers, the Municipal Corporation distributed jaggery, oil and soap among the registered collectors.

At a simple ceremony, Sarbjit Kaur, Mayor; and Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner, distribution these things to the first lot of collectors at the MC building in sector 17.

The Mayor said the civic body would distribute 2 kg of jaggery, 2 litres of mustard oil and four soaps each to a total of 926 registered door-to-door waste collectors by the first week of January.

It would not only help them maintain their health and hygiene during work but also strengthen the bond between the institution and the employees.