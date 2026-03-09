DT
PT
Jagmohan Garg nominated as member of State Higher Education Council, Chandigarh

Jagmohan Garg nominated as member of State Higher Education Council, Chandigarh

He has been included in the council under the Civil Society category

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:42 PM Mar 09, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Jagmohan Garg.
Prominent social worker and philanthropist Jagmohan Garg has been nominated as a member of the State Higher Education Council constituted by the Chandigarh Administration under the provisions of RUSA/PM-USHA.

According to the official order issued by Education Department, Chandigarh Administration, Jagmohan Garg has been included in the council under the Civil Society category. The council has been constituted to promote planned and coordinated development of higher education in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Expressing gratitude for the nomination, Jagmohan Garg said it is an honour to represent civil society in such an important body that will shape the future of higher education in the region. He added that he will work towards strengthening collaboration between educational institutions, promoting academic excellence and ensuring that the benefits of higher education reach a wider section of society.

The State Higher Education Council will focus on improving governance reforms in institutions, enhancing resource sharing among universities, developing principles for funding institutions and maintaining a comprehensive database related to higher education. The council will also conduct research and evaluation studies to further strengthen the higher education ecosystem in Chandigarh.

Jagmohan Garg, known for his social initiatives and philanthropic work, said he looks forward to contributing meaningfully to policy discussions and initiatives that will benefit students, educators and institutions across the region.

