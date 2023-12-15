Jaibir, Raza Kaur clinch golf titles

Chandigarh, December 14
Jaibir Singh Kang and Raza Kaur claimed Gross Winner title of boys and girls category, respectively, on the concluding day of the Indian Oil Junior and Sub Junior Open Golf Tournament held at Chandigarh Golf Club. Kang and Raza claimed the title with a score of 71 and 77, respectively.
