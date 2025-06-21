DT
PT
Jail dept head office to be built in Mohali

Jail dept head office to be built in Mohali

Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar lays foundation stone for Jail Bhawan
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:31 AM Jun 21, 2025 IST
Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar lays the foundation stone of the Head Office of Jail Department at Sector 68, Mohali. Tribune Photo: Vicky
The Punjab government will build the head office of the Jail Department, “Jail Bhawan”, in the city after obtaining due approvals. The Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar today laid the foundation stone of the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhullar said major reforms are being initiated in the Jail Department and the government was equipping all complexes with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities.

He said that the newly constructed jail head office building will be helpful in making centralised policies for the department, adopting latest technology and modern working style.

The head office will be completed in two years at a cost of Rs 35 crore. Although the completion date of this project has been fixed as April 2027, the contractor has been asked to complete the entire work by December 2026.

The Minister further said the new complex will also help save Rs 7.84 lakhs as rent annually.

ASC Builder has been awarded the contract for the construction of the jail headquarters building in Sector 68. Giving further information about the features of the new office building, the Minister said an STP system, central air conditionoditioning, solar power generation, fire extinguishing and alarm system, among other ultra-modern systems will also be installed.

