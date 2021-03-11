Jailed for Rs 500 theft, 19-year-old youth released after 26 days

Chandigarh, August 13
Arrested in theft case, 19-year-old Karan of BDC Colony, Sector 26, never imagined that he could be released from jail within a month. He is thanking a Release_UTRC@75” campaign, started by the District Legal Services Authority, UT, which got him released from jail on August 9, 2022. Karan was arrested on July 17, 2022, by the police in an alleged Rs 500 theft case after a woman filed a complaint on July 16, 2022, on complaint of Anisha, who runs a cigarette shop at her house in BDC, Sector 26. The police said the accused was arrested and presented before the court on July 18, which sent him into judicial custody.
Karan’s case came to the notice of Ashok Kumar Mann, CJM-cum-Secretary , DLSA, UT. The police was asked to submit challan. During hearing, the accused pleaded guilty voluntarily. The CJM court after convicting Karan released him while stating that the convict’s sentence had been set off against his period of detention.
