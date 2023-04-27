DC Aashika Jain reviews ongoing works in Mohali dist

Mohali, April 26
Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today reviewed ongoing development works in urban areas.
During a meeting with administration officials at the District Administrative Complex here, the DC took stock of various ongoing development works and asked them to expedite these. She directed officials of municipal councils in the district to pay special attention to sewage and drinking water supply in their respective areas so that people do not face any problem.
Jain called for special attention on cleanliness and waterlogging prevention in view of summer season and monsoon to avoid mosquito and dirt-borne diseases. She also directed the civic body officials to ensure segregated waste collection from houses in urban areas. “Residents’ welfare associations can play an important role in motivating people to separate wet and dry waste at home,” she said.
