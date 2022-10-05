 Jaipur man held for Rs 2 lakh fraud : The Tribune India

Jaipur man held for Rs 2 lakh fraud

The police have arrested a Jaipur man for duping the son of a retired Army officer of Rs 2 lakh. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: The police have arrested a Jaipur man for duping the son of a retired Army officer of Rs 2 lakh. Suspect Om Prakash Sanwaria has been brought on production warrant from a Delhi jail. MDC resident Col RK Kanwar (retd) had claimed that his son came in touch with Sanwaria, who ran a firm selling expensive electronic items at heavy discounts. His son transferred Rs 2 lakh to his account for two iPhones and a fridge, but these were never delivered. A case was registered. — TNS

MLA inaugurates kisan mela

Mohali: To provide information about latest technology on crop residues and various crops, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa inaugurated a Kisan Mela and Exhibition at Kisan Vikas Chamber here on Tuesday. TNS

Volunteers hold Plogging drive

Chandigarh: The NSS units of Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, organised a plogging drive in Kajheri village. Three teams comprising around 60 volunteers of the college went about cleaning the homes and establishments of Kajheri. TNS

Workshop on stubble burning

Chandigarh: The Department of Environment Studies at Panjab University organised a one-day workshop on ‘Crop Residue Burning: Science for Solution and Society’. TNS

Gold for Chd fencing team

Chandigarh: Chandigarh’s fencing team won first gold medal of the ongoing Gujarat National Games on Tuesday. The women’s epee team comprising Kashvi Garg, Yashkeerat Hayer, Harleen Shahi and Sangeeta Pujari claimed the gold by defeating Punjab 44-43. The neighbouring state’s team was represented by Ena Arora, Pawandeep, Mumtaz and Baby Verma. Earlier, the city team defeated Manipur 45-27 in semifinals, and Karnataka 45-40 in quarterfinal. According to coach Charanjit Kaur, Kashvi and Yashkeerat played a pivotal role in the victory. tns

7th Sudama Cup to begin today

Chandigarh: The Sudama Pariwar Sports Club will organise the 7th edition of Sudama Cup- 2022, Masters and Veterans Tournament under the aegis of Punjab Badminton Association, from October 5. The organisers have received more than 400 entries from across the nation. The tournament will be conducted from October 5 to October 8, at the Sector 78 Sports Complex.

City spikers for National Games

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Volleyball Association has selected its women's team for the ongoing Gujarat National Games. Squad: Neha Thakur (captain), Shivani, Kritima, Shiangi, Kunjana Singh, Sristhi Tiwari, Kalpana, Ekta, Priti Nayak, Seema Yadav, Shweta, Itika, Parvinder Kaur and Tanuja. Dr Bir Singh Yadav, international volleyball coach, and Vandana Thakur, coach, will accompany the team. TNS

UT girls log win in cricket

Chandigarh: A fine half century by skipper Parushi Prabhakar helped the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) to defeat Saurashtra by 18 runs in the ongoing U-19 Women's T20 Tournament, at Ahmadabad. After winning the toss, Parushi opted to bat. The side posted 98/3 in 20 overs. Prabhakar scored unbeaten 51 runs, studded with three sixes and one boundary. Rabia (2/25) was the main wicket taker for the bowling side. In reply, Saurashtra posted 80/7 in allotted 20 overs. Skipper Hirva V (38) was the sole main scorer for the side. Parushi (2/21) was the pick of the bowlers. Chandigarh will now play its fourth match against Assam on October 6. TNS

Raman Cricket Academy log win

Chandigarh: Raman Cricket Academy beat RG Cricket Academy, Panchkula, by eight wickets in the ongoing 3rd Lala Amarnath Aggarwal Memorial U-16 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the Panchkula outfit posted 113/7 in 30 overs. In reply, Raman Cricket Academy posted 114/2 in 20.1 overs. TNS

2 suspended for security lapse

Mohali: The police have taken action against Airport SHO Amandeep Kaur and PSO Karanvir Singh for dereliction of duty after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha was not provided security at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, on October 3. Sources said both had been suspended after the PSO failed to report on duty, despite official orders and the SHO could not check it. TNS

UP native held with opium

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a Bareilly native, Jitesh Kashyap (19), and recovered 805 grams of opium from his possession in Industrial Area, Phase II. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector-31 police station. TNS

Kharar resident declared PO

Chandigarh: On the orders of Tarun Kumar, JMIC, District Courts, Jagmohan of Kharar has been declared a proclaimed offender after he failed to appear before the court. A case under Section 174A of the IPC has been registered against him.

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in AmritsarTribune News Service Amritsar, October 4 A woman, accused of murder, was seriously injured after her father-in-law attacked he

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

Assembly in Session: Set up fire station in Civil Lines area, demands MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

This Dasehra festival, Ravana comes to holy city in green avatars

Amritsar MC notices to 125 for property tax scrutiny

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

395 dengue cases in Chandigarh so far, early rain to blame for uptick

3 more held for loan app fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 chemist moves court against fresh notice

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi L-G orders inquiry into AAP govt's free power scheme

AIIMS cracks the whip, no cellphones for OPD front-desk staff

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC yet to start fogging in slums

National Games: 25-yr-old Twinkle shines in athletics with silver

1,731 MT paddy procured in Nawanshahr mandis

Dual constitution case: Court rejects SAD plea challenging jurisdiction

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by city resident

Man dupes cousin of Rs 1.69L, booked

Flying squads to check illegal inflow of paddy in region

Catching criminals to reuniting families, PCR staff doing it all

ADGP Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines’ security

ADGP Arpit Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines' security

Patiala police book DSP for 'raping' tenant

Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

Private hospitals, labs encroach on public roads in Patiala, commuters suffer

Patiala health officials raid sweets shops, collect six samples