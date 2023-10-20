Jairaj shines as VHS storm into basketball final

Chandigarh, October 19
Jairaj scored 17 points to help Vivek High School (VHS), Mohali, reach the boys’ U-17 final of the ongoing 9th Edition of Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy. The Mohali team logged a 42-34 win over Saupin’s School, Sector 32.
Learning Paths School, Mohali, also reached the final by defeating Vivek High School, Sector 38. The team logged 45-20 win as Gurkanwar scored 20 points for the side. Later in the day, VHS defeated Saupin’s School 44-33 to claim the third position. In the boys’ U-14 category, Saupin’s School logged a 42-38 win over St Joseph’s School, Sector 44. Learning Paths School claimed the third position by defeating St Joseph’s School 27-11.
Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, won the girls’ U-14 semis by defeating Learning Paths, Mohali, 34-15. In the girls’ U-17 category, Sacred Heart School defeated VHS, Chandigarh, 25-21. Vivek High School, Mohali, claimed third position by defeating Saupin’s School 15-13. In the girls’ U-12 category, Vivek High School, Chandigarh, made it to the final by defeating Learning Paths School 18-5.
Sacred Heart School qualified for the final by defeating VHS, Mohali, 20-4. The latter claimed third position as they registered a 15-13 win over Saupin’s School. The boys’ U-14 team of VHS entered the final by registering a strong 33-11 win over Learning Paths School. In the boys’ U-12 final, Learning Paths School defeated VHS, Mohali, 23-10. Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, claimed third position by defeating Strawberry Fields High School 15-6.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity
The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may ha...
‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’
Declares support for Israel, Ukraine; calls it 'vital' for U...
British PM Rishi Sunak backs Israel 'in its darkest hour', but calls for easing of civilians' plight
8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...
Mahua Moitra provided me her Parliament login and password: BusinessmanDarshan Hiranandani
Certain information was shared with me, based on which I con...
India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine
PM dials Abbas, gives assurance on aid