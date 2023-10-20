Jairaj shines as VHS storm into basketball final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

Jairaj scored 17 points to help Vivek High School (VHS), Mohali, reach the boys’ U-17 final of the ongoing 9th Edition of Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy. The Mohali team logged a 42-34 win over Saupin’s School, Sector 32.

Learning Paths School, Mohali, also reached the final by defeating Vivek High School, Sector 38. The team logged 45-20 win as Gurkanwar scored 20 points for the side. Later in the day, VHS defeated Saupin’s School 44-33 to claim the third position. In the boys’ U-14 category, Saupin’s School logged a 42-38 win over St Joseph’s School, Sector 44. Learning Paths School claimed the third position by defeating St Joseph’s School 27-11.

Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, won the girls’ U-14 semis by defeating Learning Paths, Mohali, 34-15. In the girls’ U-17 category, Sacred Heart School defeated VHS, Chandigarh, 25-21. Vivek High School, Mohali, claimed third position by defeating Saupin’s School 15-13. In the girls’ U-12 category, Vivek High School, Chandigarh, made it to the final by defeating Learning Paths School 18-5.

Sacred Heart School qualified for the final by defeating VHS, Mohali, 20-4. The latter claimed third position as they registered a 15-13 win over Saupin’s School. The boys’ U-14 team of VHS entered the final by registering a strong 33-11 win over Learning Paths School. In the boys’ U-12 final, Learning Paths School defeated VHS, Mohali, 23-10. Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, claimed third position by defeating Strawberry Fields High School 15-6.

